Doomsday clock shows 90 seconds to end of world

24 January 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Last year, which became the hottest in the entire history of observations and in which several major military conflicts broke out at once, brought humanity closer to the so-called "nuclear midnight": the Doomsday clock shows that 90 seconds remain until the end of the world, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The time on the Doomsday clock has never been so close to the dangerous line. In January 2024, the hands on the clock reached a record high of 90 seconds to midnight, although a few years ago the clock measured 100 seconds.

The Doomsday Clock is a project presented by the University of Chicago Bulletin of Atomic Scientists in 1947, shortly after the launch of the first atomic bomb. At first, the main focus was on the threat of nuclear weapons, but in recent decades, attention has also been paid to climate change, as well.

The goal of the project is to use the Doomsday clock to warn humanity about the existing threats that it faces and creates itself. In 2024, researchers set the time until the end of the world by considering threats such as the use of nuclear weapons, climate change, biological threats, artificial intelligence and war.

---

