Georgian agricultural products showcased at US Private Label Trade Show

15 November 2023 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian producers debuted at the US Private Label Trade Show, a fair enabling access to markets of the private trade industries of the United States and Canada and hosted in Chicago between Sunday and Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture of Georgia said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Nuts, juices, cheese, tea, jams, bay leaves and spices were presented at the Georgian stand, with the majority of companies participating in the exhibition beneficiaries of state programmes, the body said.

Our goal is to raise the awareness of quality Georgian agricultural products on the world market, so that entrepreneurs benefiting from state support in all components of the value chain can position themselves in diversified markets", said Deputy Agriculture Minister Tengiz Nasaridze, who also attended the exhibition.

The Ministry said more than 1,500 companies from 55 countries participated in the fair where Nasaridze also met Anthony Aloia, the Vice President of the Private Label Manufacturers Association, to discuss supporting Georgian companies in the US market.

---

