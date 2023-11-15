Georgian economy grew 10.4% in 2022

15 November 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The National Statistics Office of Georgia on Wednesday published adjusted data of the gross domestic product growth of 2022 that showed a 10.4 percent growth for the country’s economy last year, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The updated figures also showed the GDP at current prices amounted to ₾72.26 billion ($26.96bln) - a 20.4 percent year-on-year growth.

The Office said the largest shares of GDP by activity were displayed by:

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (15.9 percent) Manufacturing (11.3 percent)

Real estate sector (10 percent)

Construction (8 percent)

Agriculture, forestry and fishing (6.9 percent)

Transportation and storage (6.4 percent)

Public administration and defence; compulsory social security (6.4 percent)

Information and communication (5 percent)

Financial and insurance activities (4.7 percent)

Education (4.5 percent)

Real growth was registered in:

Information and communication (59.1 percent)

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (10.8 percent) Transportation and storage (24.7 percent)

Construction (16.5 percent)

Manufacturing (10.5 percent)

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (29.3 percent)

Accommodation and food service sector (14.6 percent)

It also said decreases had been recorded in healthcare and social work sector (-16.3 percent) and real estate (-3.7 percent).

This year, the Georgian economy grew by 5.1 percent in September year-on-year, while the average real gross domestic product growth between January and September equalled 6.8 percent, the Office said.

---

