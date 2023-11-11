Fitch confirms Italy's BBB rating, outlook stable

11 November 2023 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Fitch ratings agency on Friday night confirmed Italy's credit rating at an unchanged BBB, with a stable outlook, a few weeks after Standard & Poor's did the same, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The Italian economy is sufficiently large and diversified, Fitch said, but Italy's debt remains high, budget policy shows signs of easing, and yields have risen.

Fitch said Premier Giorgia Meloni's government is showing better resilience than its predecessors, but the executive faces "considerable political pressure to deliver on electoral commitments".

