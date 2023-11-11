Turkish forces catch nearly 100 irregular migrants, save 60 pushed back by Greece

11 November 2023 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ninety-nine irregular migrants were caught by Turkish security forces while 60 were saved after being pushed back Friday by Greek forces, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The irregular immigrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces and dragged due to engine failure, were rescued off the coast of western Mugla province’s Fethiye and Datca districts.

According to the statement from the Coast Guard Command's website, information was received that there were irregular immigrants on a rubber boat off the coast of Fethiye and coast guard boats were dispatched to the region.

The teams rescued 45 irregular immigrants.

Crews were directed to the area after receiving information that the rubber boat with irregular immigrants was drifting off the coast of Datca due to engine failure and a request for help was made.

Fifteen irregular immigrants were rescued and brought ashore by the coast guard teams.

Irregular immigrants were handed to the Provincial Directorate of Immigration Management after their procedures.

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces caught nine irregular migrants in northwestern Kirklareli province and 38 off the coast of western Canakkale province.

In eastern Erzincan province, two migrants were nabbed while 42 off the coast of western Balikesir province’s Ayvalik district were also caught.

In northeastern Ardahan province, two people accused of smuggling irregular migrants were arrested while eight more irregular migrants were caught.

---

