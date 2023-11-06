Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye & Iran creating a transport corridor

6 November 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye agreed to form an international multimodal corridor, the Uzbek Ministry of Transport said, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The heads of transport departments of the four countries held negotiations within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization, held in Tashkent on November 2. Based on its results, a corresponding protocol was signed.