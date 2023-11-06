Under the generous auspices of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting today Monday in the city of Jeddah the "International Conference on Women in Islam", UNA reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar News Agency.

Organized for three days by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Conference aims to highlight the successes of Muslim women and their role and contributions to the development of the OIC Member States. The Conference also aims to counter the negative propaganda that portrays Islamic religion as an obstacle to women's rights and to demonstrate that Islamic teachings have always been just and towards women.

The Conference aims to create a detailed plan for legal reforms and political initiatives to foster justice and empower women in Islamic societies. The event is also expected to adopt a comprehensive document titled "The Jeddah Document for Women in Islam."

The Conference comprises five working sessions, where ministers, officials, scholars, and thinkers of both genders will delve into the status of women and their rights in Islam in addition to various issues related to women in contemporary societies.

It is worth mentioning that H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, presented during his speech in the opening session of the 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on 16-17 March 2023, the Kingdom's initiative to host the "International Conference on Women in Islam", underscoring the Kingdom's commitment and active role in promoting the status and empowerment of women across all development sectors. Saudi Arabia continuously supports the OIC objectives and its efforts to preserve the rights of Muslim women and enhance their role in the development of member countries.

---

