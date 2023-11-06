Azerbaijan is doing a good job with demining: William Tetteh says

6 November 2023 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

"The Azerbaijani government is actively demining the territories liberated from occupation and is doing a good job of dealing with this threat in Garabagh," says William Tetteh, Managing Partner of the NomadMania Group from Ghana, Azernews reports.

"Garabagh has beautiful nature. Unfortunately, these areas are heavily contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance. Mine terrorism is very scary. In general, banning the use of mines worldwide is very important.

As a result, the government of Azerbaijan is doing a good job in dealing with this threat. However, it would be good if it received international support in this case," Tetteh emphasized.

On November 6, a group of international travellers arrived at the unique historical monument Khudafarin Bridge. The travelers have been presented with information about Jebrail district, including Khudafari Bridge liberated as a result of the great heroism of the Azerbaijani brave Army under the leadership of victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as atrocities and traces of crimes committed by Armenian armed forces in ancient Azerbaijan homeland.

It should be noted that the team includes about 50 famous travelers from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, Great Britain, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.). The group is personally headed by Harry Mitsidis, head of the NomadMania Club, one of the main figures of the world travel elite.

---

