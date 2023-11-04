Uzbekistan increases mobile phone imports

4 November 2023 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

In January-September 2023, Uzbekistan imported about 2.6 million mobile phones worth $178.2 million, Azenews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, the import of mobile phones increased by 398,361 units compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan imported mobile devices mainly from the following countries:

— China - 2.3 million units

— Vietnam - 223.1 thousand units

— India - 32.5 thousand units

— UAE - 7.7 thousand units

— Kazakhstan - 2.5 thousand units

---

