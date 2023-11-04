Majority of population of Kyrgyzstan consider coming years as good for economy

According to the results of the social survey «Listening to the Kyrgyz Republic», 77 percent of respondents agree that the coming years will be a good time for the economy of the country. Representative of the World Bank office in the Kyrgyz Republic Aibek Ashirov said at the National Forum Poverty and Inequality, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

According to him, 81 percent believe that the country is on the right path of economic reforms, and 92 percent are optimistic about the economic situation of the republic.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov said at the forum that over the past year the government has made quite important progress in promoting the principles of good governance and effective administration.

«We have managed to significantly increase state revenues, restore the key principle of the rule of law, discipline and order in society, regain the trust of the international community and foreign investors,» he said.

