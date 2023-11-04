Georgian artist’s song in Grammy Consideration Nominees list

4 November 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian songwriter and composer BiBi Kvachadze’s song was included in the Grammy Consideration list of nominees, ranked among artists such as Björk and Al Green, for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, with the ceremony scheduled on 4 February 2024, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The single So, We’ll Go No More A Roving is a candidate for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals nomination, Billboard Georgia announced on Thursday.

BiBi Kvachadze told Billboard Georgia he had been working on the song for 40 years, with the composition based on and having the same title as the poem of Lord Byron, British romantic poet and satirist, and performed by Georgian musician Aleko Berdzenishvili.

I wrote this song when I was 19 and I've been working on it ever since. [...] I am generally very self-critical. The composition was finished, but I was not satisfied. I never liked any version of it. Even I had dreams of how the strings, cellos, orchestra should sound - I had all this in my head, and I didn't rest until I did it. In the end, I achieved the result I wanted in terms of music”, he said.

The single was released in August by GMI Rights Management, a record label, and was presented for the nomination in partnership with The Orchard, an American music distribution company.

I'm not extremely ambitious, there's an inner sense that this song has a lot of value due to its orchestration, depth, and content. I talked to my American and Georgian musician friends a lot since I value their opinions. I've heard from everyone that this music is priceless. That was exactly what my heart was telling me”, Kvachadze added.

Billboard Georgia said the musicians were in the consideration list of Grammy nominees with the final nominations to be revealed on November 10.

---

