Lukashenko sends condolences to Nepal over earthquake victims

4 November 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent condolences to Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel over the numerous victims of a powerful earthquake, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.

"It was with great pain and sorrow that Belarus learned the news about a big number of victims due to the earthquake in Nepal,” the message of condolences reads.

The Belarusian president expressed heartfelt condolences to the president of Nepal, families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz