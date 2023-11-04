Türkiye condemns terrorist attack targeting military vehicle in Pakistan

4 November 2023 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan and expressed its condolences for the 14 soldiers killed in the assault, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"It is with deep sorrow that we have learned that 14 soldiers were martyred during a terrorist attack on 3 November 2023, in Balochistan’s Gwadar district, in the southwest of Pakistan," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"We condemn this heinous attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those martyrs who lost their lives, and convey our deepest condolences to their bereaved families," it added.

"We reiterate once again our fraternal solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan in our common fight against terrorism."

Fourteen Pakistani soldiers were killed on Friday in the attack on two vehicles carrying security forces in the Gwadar district.

The Pakistani military said the army vehicles traveling from Pasni to Ormara were ambushed by terrorists.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

---

