Russia calls to immediately stop bloodshed in Middle East — UN envoy

2 November 2023 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

The bloodshed in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict must be stopped immediately to prevent the conflict from spreading to the entire Middle East, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the General Assembly special session on Palestine, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"First of all, it is necessary to stop the bloodshed and to prevent the crisis from engulfing the entire region. Otherwise, the conflict will never be stopped," he said.

Nebenzya also called to "let the mediators work on a diplomatic solution, including the prompt liberation of hostages."

"One will have to walk down this path sooner or later; the only question is how many innocent people will die in the meantime," he noted.