Elon Musk says Starlink high-speed internet now available in Georgia

1 November 2023 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

Elon Musk, the CEO of the Starlink satellite internet provider, on Wednesday announced the company’s high-speed internet access was now available in Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Musk made the reveal on his social media X, formerly known as Twitter, with the announcement following the Georgian National Communications Commission’s authorisation for the launch of Starlink satellite internet service via the billionaire’s SpaceX corporation in the country in 2022.

In its comment on the news, the Communications Commission said Georgia was the first country in the Black Sea region where Starlink internet was made available.

The Starlink service was created to bring online connectivity to areas across the world where the network has proven to be difficult to maintain or unavailable.

The Commissionsaid the broadband service would now be accessible to locations like mountainous settlements across the country.

