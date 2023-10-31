Italy registers zero growth in Q3
Italy registered zero growth in the third quarter of 2023, ISTAT said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The national statistics institute estimates that GDP in chain-linked values with reference year 2015 adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects remained stationary in the period July-September compared to both the previous quarter and the third quarter of 2022.
"The Italian economy remained stable in the third quarter of 2023 following a decline in the second quarter of the year," said Istat.
"The year-on-year dynamic was also stable, interrupting a growth trend that had lasted for ten consecutive quarters," it added.
Acquired GDP growth therefore stood at 0.7% as in the second quarter, ISTAT said.
---
