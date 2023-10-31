20 mn people transited through Italian airports in Sept

31 October 2023 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

In September 20 million passengers transited through Italian airports, up 4.8% on 2019 levels, the Italian airports Association Assaeroporti said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The data "confirm and strengthens the trend recorded since the spring of this year," said Assaeroporti chairman Carlo Borgomeo, opening the conference 'Airports: strategic infrastructure for the country's development' at the national economics and labour council (CNEL).

Since the start of the year, transiting passengers have totalled 152 million, 1.6% more than in 2019, before the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic.

