Freight turnover with Asia growing to $271.9 bln this year

31 October 2023 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

The cargo traffic between Russia and Asian nations surged by almost 50% over seven months of this year in annual terms to 25 trillion rubles ($271.9 bln), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in his video address to participants and guests of the International Customs Forum, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The freight traffic with Asian countries gained almost 50% in seven months of this year, compared to the like period of 2022. It amounted to 25 trillion rubles. This is more than two thirds of our trade turnover," the Prime Minister said.

The throughput capacity of border crossings has notably increased, Mishustin noted. The trade turnover over the North-South international corridor is 30% above last-year indicators over three quarters of 2023, he said.

The government has already adopted a series of measures to expand the Russian foreign trade with friendly countries, Mishustin said. Customs procedures were simplified as much as possible and socially significant goods undergo clearance in the first instance, he added.

