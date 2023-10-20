Explosive detected on Russian-Georgian border

20 October 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

A grenade projectile was discovered at the "Verkhniy Lars" crossing point between Russia and Georgia.

A "VOQ-25" grenade projectile was found on the northern side of the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint in North Ossetia while an excavator was working to widen the road, Azernews reports.

Experts were brought to the scene, and the projectile was neutralized.

Russian law enforcement agencies said that it is not known how the projectile landed on the Russian-Georgian border.

