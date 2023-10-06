Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse

6 October 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, the Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The playwright was awarded the prize for "his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable."

According to the Swedish Academy’s Permanent Secretary Mats Malm, who announced the name of the winner, the playwright was driving to his country home when he received a phone message informing him that he had won the prize.

Fosse was born in 1959 and lives in Bergen, Norway. He made his debut in 1983 and has published 40 books in various genres, which have been translated into as many languages. Fosse is one of Europe's most popular playwrights. His plays have been performed about 800 times.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz