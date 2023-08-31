Kyrgyzstan celebrates Independence Day

31 August 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstan is celebrating the 32nd anniversary of independence on August 31. A solemn ceremony of raising the state flag of the Kyrgyz Republic was held on the occasion of the country's Independence Day in Osh city, the southern capital of the country, at the foot of Sulaiman-Too Mountain, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country Sadyr Zhaparov congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan on the holiday and noted that this holiday is very dear and significant for all Kyrgyzstanis.

“Our people are imbued with a sense of independence and sacredly honor its value, passing it on from generation to generation at the genetic level. Thus, it has become typical for the Kyrgyz people from time immemorial to strive for freedom, justice and equality, and our red flag has become the main symbol of independence, entrusted to us by our ancestors with the order to preserve freedom for future generations,” the president said.

Zhaparov recalled that last year it was announced that every year the Independence Day would be celebrated in different regions of the country.

“This year the celebration is held at the foot of Sulaiman-Too in one of the most ancient cities of the Fergana Valley and Central Asia as a whole, which is already more than three thousand years old,” he said.

Equestrian games and a number of other cultural events will be held in Osh with the participation of the president.

The festive events and folk festivals are held throughout the country.

---

