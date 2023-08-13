PKK terrorism nearly eradicated in N. Iraq: Defense Minister Güler

13 August 2023 21:26 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye has come very close to eliminating PKK terrorism in its stronghold in northern Iraq, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Saturday amid ongoing operations in the region, Azernews reports,citing dailysabah.

“The Turkish Armed Forces have largely cleared the Zap region where Operation Claw-Lock has been continuing since April last year,” Güler told Turkish news broadcast A Haber in an interview.

The terrorist group has dug out numerous caves and hideouts across the mountains where they stash weapons and ammunition, as well as six to nine months of food and supplies, Güler explained and assured troops were constantly combing through the region searching for fugitive terrorists.

His remarks followed the news that Türkiye has eliminated over 21 terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria combined since last Thursday in retaliation for the killing of six Turkish soldiers in harassment fire by the PKK in Iraq.

The PKK has been responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands since the 1980s in its campaign of violence. Persistent counterterrorism operations reduced the number of its members hiding in Türkiye to below 120. Still, the terrorist group has more members camping in mountainous territories of northern Iraq and Syria’s northeast near the Turkish border.

Ankara has launched a series of operations to root out terrorists hiding out in its neighbors and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye, repeatedly warning that it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats if Iraqi officials failed to take necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group.

In the last two years, intensifying operations in northern Iraq have demolished terrorist lairs in Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara. After eradicating the group's influence in these regions, Türkiye also aims to clear Qandil, Sinjar and Makhmour.

“Terrorists know they cannot avoid the end that awaits them and that’s why they attempt harassment fire and attacks. We unfortunately lose soldiers to their attacks but we will continue fighting these groups,” Güler said.

Abandoned by their ringleaders to die from starvation in the mountains, the terrorists of course prefer surrendering to Türkiye, the minister added.

In recent years, Türkiye has also stepped up domestic operations and efforts across its borders against the terrorist group and convinced a substantial number of members to abandon the PKK. Since the start of 2023, dozens of terrorists – 125 in 2022 – have turned themselves in to Turkish authorities.