Among surrendered PKK terrorists, 1 joined terror group in France

25 June 2023 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

One of the four PKK terrorists, who escaped from PKK hideouts in northern Iraq, had joined the terror group in France, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The terrorist codenamed “Munzur B.” joined the terrorist organization last year while living in France and was sent to terror camps in northern Iraq, the ministry said in a statement.

He also stayed in a camp in Greece for a while before going to Iraq.

Also, one of the PKK terrorists, who was neutralized in northern Iraq last week, was a German citizen. Another terrorist joined the terror group from France.

On June 22, four members of the PKK laid down their arms at the Turkish border posts in Habur and Silopi.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks against Türkiye.

Ankara has launched a series of operations to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

