Türkiye’s Gemlik olives registered on EU’s list of protected origin

17 June 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union on Friday granted the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status to Gemlik olives from Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Distinguished by their deep black color, Gemlik olives are produced in the country's Marmara region. Gemlik is a town and district in the province of Bursa, known for its historical sites and mosques from the Ottoman Empire.

“The climate characteristics give Gemlik Olive its high oil content, smooth and moist flesh,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The Gemlik olives are also famous for their unique processing techniques, the statement added.

One method is based on using sea salt and water and applying pressure with heavy stones to get “pickled olives,” while “sele” olives are conditioned by salting only.

This is the 12th Turkish food product that has received the EU designation, including Giresun Tombul hazelnuts from the Black Sea region, Suruc pomegranates from Sanliurfa, Caglayancerit walnuts from the Mediterranean region and desserts like kunefe from Antakya and baklava from Gaziantep.

The EU maintains a register for the names of agricultural products, foodstuffs, and drinks that enjoy protection across the bloc, featuring geographical indications, product qualities, and legal protection instruments.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz