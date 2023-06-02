Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

2 June 2023 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian stock indices declined at the opening of the main session on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

As of 10:00 am Moscow time, the MOEX index dropped by 1.36% to 2,684.59 points, the RTS index went down by 1.3% to 1,048.06 points.

As of 10:16 am Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed down the decline to 0.45% and reached 2,709.39 points, the RTS index decreased by 0.48% to 1,056.83 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble rate edged down by 0.03% to 80.73 rubles, the euro rate rose by 0.15% to 86.96 rubles. The yuan added 0.25% and reached 11.377 rubles.

