Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens
The Russian stock indices declined at the opening of the main session on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
As of 10:00 am Moscow time, the MOEX index dropped by 1.36% to 2,684.59 points, the RTS index went down by 1.3% to 1,048.06 points.
As of 10:16 am Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed down the decline to 0.45% and reached 2,709.39 points, the RTS index decreased by 0.48% to 1,056.83 points.
Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble rate edged down by 0.03% to 80.73 rubles, the euro rate rose by 0.15% to 86.96 rubles. The yuan added 0.25% and reached 11.377 rubles.
