Kyrgyzstan eyes to attract foreign companies in HPPs construction

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has invited foreign companies to participate in the construction of small and medium-sized hydroelectric power plants in Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports, citing Trend reports.

Japarov invited foreign companies to consider their participation in the construction of small and medium-sized hydroelectric power plants and renewable energy sources in Kyrgyzstan following the Central Asia - China Summit in Xi'an, in which he participated as part of his state visit to China.

"Almost all the energy generated in Kyrgyzstan is green, since it produced from hydropower. So far, only about 13 percent of our electrical potential is used. For the development of this sector, our country needs foreign investment, and we are ready for the closest cooperation in this area," Kyrgyz president said.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has a capacity to export electricity to countries with a total population of over 2 billion people. He added that the country supports the idea of ​​creating partnerships between Central Asia and China on energy development.

At the same time, statistical data shows that Kyrgyzstan generated 4.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from January through March 2023, which is 13 percent more than 4.1 billion kWh in the same period of 2022.

The China - Central Asia summit, with the participation of the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, took place in China on May 18-19.

