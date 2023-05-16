Kyrgyzstan’s imports of trucks skyrocket

16 May 2023 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

The imports of trucks to Kyrgyzstan from January through February 2023 increased by 90 percent year-on-year, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

According to the statistics, Kyrgyzstan imported 1,278 trucks in the first two months of 2023 and 672 tracks in the same months of 2022.

During the period under review, the value of the imports exceeded $11.2 million, which is an increase of 62 percent year-on-year ($6.9 million from January through February 2022).

In the specified period, Kyrgyzstan mostly imported trucks from the following countries:

Lithuania - 606 trucks for $1.5 million;

South Korea – 364 trucks for $1.1 million;

China – 110 trucks for $3.5 million;

Germany – 69 trucks for $204,900

The US – 47 trucks for $1.3 million;

Poland – 18 trucks for 26,500

Kazakhstan 12 trucks for $531,900.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan imported 14,885 passenger cars from January through February 2023, which is 2.6 times more than in the same period of 2022 (5,622 cars).

The cars were imported for a total amount of $197.6 million, which is a 5.7-times increase compared to the first two months of 2022 ($34.4 million).

---

