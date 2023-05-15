Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna launches new gas pipeline near Aktau

15 May 2023 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna, the national welfare fund, has launched a new underground high-pressure gas pipeline with a length of 60 km in the Mangystau region, Azernews reports via Trend.

The pipeline connects the village of Kuryk with Sarsha and the "Warm Beach" resort area near Aktau. The work on the pipeline was carried out by the KazTransGas Aymak company, which is part of Samruk-Kazyna.

In the near future, the construction of a gas pipeline is expected to lead to the installation of a desalination plant, agricultural greenhouses, hotels, residential buildings, and an amusement park. This pipeline is set to provide clean fuel not only to the new resort area but also to the regional center.

In addition, gas supply to the seaside areas will help develop their resort potential and ensure year-round operation. This is especially important given the ever-growing tourist flow to the Mangystau region.

Also, the gas supply will contribute to such areas as water desalination and agriculture.

