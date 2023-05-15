Barcelona secure La Liga title with 4 games left

15 May 2023 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

FC Barcelona secured this season's La Liga title in emphatic style with four games left this season, thanks to a 4-2 win away against local rivals Espanyol on Sunday night, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

Robert Lewandowski put Barcelona ahead after just 10 minutes, and Alejandro Balde doubled the lead with a far-post volley nine minutes later before Lewandowski's second of the match made it 3-0 in the 40th minute.

Jules Kounde nodded in Barca's fourth eight minutes into the second half after getting on the end of a Frenkie de Jong cross. Javi Puado pulled a goal back for Espanyol in the 73rd minute, and Joselu netted a second in injury time, but it was too late for Espanyol.

The result leaves Xavi Hernandez's side with 84 points from 34 matches: a 14-point lead over second-place Real Madrid and 16 points more than Atletico Madrid in third.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz