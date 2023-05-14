Elections end in Turkiye: latest results

14 May 2023 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

Voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections has ended in Türkiye. Polling stations closed at 17:00 local time. Azernews presents the latest data on the results of the voting, citing Trend.

22:20 (GMT+4) 70,44 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 51,06 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 43,12 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.31 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,51 percent.

22:00 (GMT+4) 65,84 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 51,33 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 42,85 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.31 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,51 percent.

21:40 (GMT+4) 57,88 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 51,71 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 42,45 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.32 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,52 percent.

21:20 (GMT+4) 40.04 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 52,70 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 42,19 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.32 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,53 percent.

21:00 (GMT+4) 40.04 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 52.70 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 41.39 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.36 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,55 percent.- 00:28

20:40 (GMT+4) 34.36 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 53.17 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 40.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.39 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,56 percent.

20:20 (GMT+4) 25.69 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 54.27 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 39.75 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.42 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,56 percent.

20:00 (GMT+4) 16.99 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 55.98 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 38.08 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.37 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,57 percent.

19:44 (GMT+4) Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 59.47 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 34.79 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.11 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,61 percent.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz