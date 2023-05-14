Saudi Arabia’s FM discusses bilateral ties with Iranian counterpart

14 May 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed bilateral ties with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during a phone call on Saturday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, Azernews reports citing Al Arabiya.

They also discussed the next measures pertaining to the China-brokered deal that restored diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Iran, the report added.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

The decision to re-establish ties came after talks that took place between March 6 and March 10 in Beijing which saw the signing of a trilateral agreement between China, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

