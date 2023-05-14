KazTransOil sees sharp increase in Kazakh oil exports to Baku Port

14 May 2023 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan's national company, KazTransOil JSC increased oil exports to the Baku Port by 75 percent month-on-month in April 2023, Azernews reports via the company.

In the reporting period, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau increased by 60.5 tons compared to March 2023, or by 24 percent, which amounted to 312,600 tons. This included 115,000 tons from the Tengiz field, 19,200 tons from the Dunga field, and 178,300 tons from the fields of the Buzachi Peninsula.

The increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of shipped crude in the direction of Baku Port, from 87,000 tons to 152,400 tons, or by 75 percent, compared to March 2023.

In addition, in the reporting period, 160,200 tons of oil were shipped from the port of Aktau in the direction of Russia's Makhachkala Port.

In 2022, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, ordered to increase the transportation of oil along the Trans-Caspian corridor.

In accordance with this instruction, KazMunayGas JSC and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) signed an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil from the Tengiz field per year in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

