Tuesday March 21 2023

EU extends Iran sanctions to judges, clerical council

21 March 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)
European ministers agreed on Monday to add eight Iranians and one of the Tehran government's most powerful bodies to EU sanctions lists.

The individuals - including clerics, judges and a broadcaster - are accused of playing leading roles in Iran's brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

The EU said it was in particular “sanctioning members of the judiciary responsible for handing down death sentences in unfair trials and for the torturing of convicts”.

