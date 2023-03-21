EU extends Iran sanctions to judges, clerical council

21 March 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

European ministers agreed on Monday to add eight Iranians and one of the Tehran government's most powerful bodies to EU sanctions lists.

The individuals - including clerics, judges and a broadcaster - are accused of playing leading roles in Iran's brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

The EU said it was in particular “sanctioning members of the judiciary responsible for handing down death sentences in unfair trials and for the torturing of convicts”.

---

