Turkmenistan to send a free batch of liquefied gas to Uzbekistan

5 February 2023 08:14 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan will receive a free shipment of liquefied gas from Turkmenistan, Azernews reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, this order was signed by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in order to support the neighboring country and further strengthen the partnership between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

According to the document, the Turkmengaz State Concern must transfer a batch of liquefied gas to Uzbekistan free of charge.

Before that, the Uzbek authorities decided to increase imports of gas, coal, fuel oil, and electricity due to a shortage of energy resources against the background of the cold weather in the country.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan imports about 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan in winter to meet domestic demand.

