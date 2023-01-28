Tractor FC condemns terror attack against Azerbaijan's embassy

28 January 2023 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Fans of Tabriz's Tractor FC condemned the terror attack conducted against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Azernews reports referring to the club's tweet.

"Only a brother can understand a brother's pain. We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. Stop the terror!" the club tweeted.

As a result of the terror attack, one person died and two were injured.

Notably, Tractor FC is a club in Tabriz city inhabited by ethnic Azerbaijanis. The number of fans of Tractor FC exceeds other football clubs not just in Iran, but also throughout the world. According to Iranian media, the club has 482,000 fans, which are more compared with Real Madrid FC. Since it is prohibited to chant pro-Azerbaijan mottos in Iran, most of the fans do not care much about the ban and keep chanting slogans favoring Azerbaijan, and condemning the Iran regime.

---

