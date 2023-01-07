Neutral Republican to replace pro-Armenian Nancy Pelosi in Congress

7 January 2023 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The 118th US Congress has just elected Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, as Speaker of the House of Representatives (Lower House).

He will replace the ardent pro-Armenian Nancy Pelosi, a California native Democrat, infamous for her provocative actions towards normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Before that, McCarthy held the position of leader of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives. Most importantly, he stands out relatively neutral and moderate in relation to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Armenia.

McCarthy is not particularly popular among the Armenian community in the US, as evidenced by his low ranking on the website of Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), the largest and most influential organization of Armenians in the US.

