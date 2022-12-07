Iranian currency rates for December 7

7 December 2022 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to December 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,098 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 7 Iranian rial on December 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,286 51,119 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,649 44,591 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,040 4,037 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,199 4,223 1 Danish krone DKK 5,928 5,928 1 Indian rupee INR 510 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,857 136,707 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,698 18,722 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,735 30,763 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,403 5,406 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,146 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,769 30,952 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,579 26,497 1 South African rand ZAR 2,421 2,407 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,254 2,254 1 Russian ruble RUB 668 671 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,137 28,197 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,937 30,959 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,032 40,714 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,821 32,062 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,684 8,682 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,004 6,031 100 Thai baths THB 119,794 119,883 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,557 9,614 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,803 32,202 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,098 44,085 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,920 8,932 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,587 15,587 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,688 2,715 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,700 16,690 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,718 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,146 74,994 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,178 4,172 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,762 rials, and the price of $1 is 296,291 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 295,977 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,195 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 377,000-380,000 rials.

