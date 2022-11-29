Chinese mainland reports 3,561 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
By Trend
The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 3,561 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Altogether 34,860 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 2,786 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,233.
