Tesla cuts waiting time for Model 3, Model Y deliveries in China

7 September 2022 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Tesla Inc has shortened delivery waiting times for Model 3 and Model Y cars in China to a maximum of 14 weeks, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The U.S. automaker slashed the waiting times for most of the Model 3 and Model Y cars to six to 10 weeks, the website showed.

Buyers of the long-range version of Model Y still need to wait for 10 to 14 weeks after placing the orders, compared to 16 to 20 weeks previously.

