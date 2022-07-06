Europe needs to prepare for even complete cut of Russian gas supply - Ursula von der Leyen

6 July 2022 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Europe needs to prepare now for further disruption of gas supply and even a complete cut of Russian gas supply, said Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission’s President, addressing the European Parliament plenary debate, Trend reports.

“Just to give you a figure: today 12 member states are already directly affected by partial or total cut of Russian gas. This is why the Commission is working on a European emergency plan. We will present this plan and the necessary instruments by mid-July. Member states have their national contingency plans and that’s good. But I think we need European cooperation and we need common action as 27. We need to make sure that in the case of full disruption the gas flows towards where it is needed most. We have to provide for European solidarity and we need to protect the single market as well as industry supply chains,” she said.

The EU has put forward its REPowerEU Plan, and sanctions on Russian coal and oil are coming into force.

With the REPowerEU Plan Europe will accelerate the deployment of home-grown renewables, reduce energy use and switch to alternative suppliers that are more reliable.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz