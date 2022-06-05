Referendum voter turnout passes 65 pct in Kazakhstan

5 June 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

According to the data provided by the regional, cities of republican significance, the capital commissions, as of 18.00 on June 5, 2022, 65,04 % of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.

Including: in Akmola region - 69.07%, in Aktobe region - 55.90%, in Almaty region - 68.10 %, in Atyrau region - 62.45 %, in West Kazakhstan region - 65.49 %, in Zhambyl region - 68.10 %, in Karaganda region - 73.31 %, in Kostanay region - 71.07 %, in Kyzylorda region - 75.02 %, in Mangystau region - 59.14%, in Pavlodar region - 72.88%, in North Kazakhstan region - 73.12 %, in Turkestan region - 78.24%, in East Kazakhstan region - 72.76%, in Nursultan - 53.87 %, in Almaty - 29.82 %, in Shymkent - 69.55 %.

The next operational information will be presented at 20.00.

