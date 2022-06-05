Referendum voter turnout passes 65 pct in Kazakhstan
By Trend
According to the data provided by the regional, cities of republican significance, the capital commissions, as of 18.00 on June 5, 2022, 65,04 % of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.
Including: in Akmola region - 69.07%, in Aktobe region - 55.90%, in Almaty region - 68.10 %, in Atyrau region - 62.45 %, in West Kazakhstan region - 65.49 %, in Zhambyl region - 68.10 %, in Karaganda region - 73.31 %, in Kostanay region - 71.07 %, in Kyzylorda region - 75.02 %, in Mangystau region - 59.14%, in Pavlodar region - 72.88%, in North Kazakhstan region - 73.12 %, in Turkestan region - 78.24%, in East Kazakhstan region - 72.76%, in Nursultan - 53.87 %, in Almaty - 29.82 %, in Shymkent - 69.55 %.
The next operational information will be presented at 20.00.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz