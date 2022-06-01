Tajikistan's Somon Air to launch Dushanbe-Munich flights

1 June 2022 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Tajik Somon Air has announced the launch of a new flight from Dushanbe to Munich starting from June 6, 2022, Trend reports with the reference to the press service of Somon Air.

According to the air carrier, flights on the Dushanbe-Munich-Dushanbe route will be operated once a week.

"Flights will be carried out on Boeing 737-900 aircraft. For more detailed information and ticket sales for this route, passengers should get in touch with Somon airline's sales offices or call centers," Somon Air said.

Notably, before the COVID-19 outbreak, Tajik Somon Air company operated a flight from Tajikistan to Germany on the Dushanbe-Frankfurt route.

