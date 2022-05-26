Iranian currency rates for May 26

26 May 2022 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 27 have decreased in price, compared to May 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,773 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 26 Iranian rial on May 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,671 52,665 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,593 43,768 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,249 4,298 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,364 4,388 1 Danish krone DKK 6,019 6,065 1 Indian rupee INR 542 542 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,261 137,343 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,940 20,886 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,986 33,185 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,717 32,700 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,132 27,057 1 South African rand ZAR 2,670 2,683 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,563 2,613 1 Russian ruble RUB 698 737 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,682 29,738 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,505 30,623 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 47,850 48,069 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,161 1,169 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,817 33,846 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,809 8,783 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,276 6,313 100 Thai baths THB 122,317 123,239 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,558 9,554 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,090 33,256 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,773 45,117 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,101 10,079 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,762 14,687 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,873 2,869 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,433 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,203 80,265 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,360 3,363 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 272,109 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,254 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,061 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,890 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials.

