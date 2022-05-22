Turkey confirms 1,264 daily COVID-19 cases

Loading...
Latest
Turkey confirms 1,264 daily COVID-19 cases20:16
Shanghai reopens some public transport, still on high COVID alert19:56
Iranian currency rates for May 2219:20
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 2218:43
Over 800,000 teens immunized with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan18:15
One-on-one meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, President of European Council Charles Michel starts [PHOTO]17:59
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens17:44
Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 case, 7 recoveries17:02
Georgian PM to participate in World Economic Forum in Davos16:03
Azerbaijan unveils amount of funds spent on restoration of country’s liberated territories last year15:38
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Brussels for working visit15:11
Interest in business activity growing in Azerbaijan - Association of Small & Medium Enterprises & Clubs [PHOTO]14:55
Georgian religious reps visit liberated Shusha14:31
Azerbaijan, US have relations of great benefit – US diplomat14:00
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week13:38
Tens of thousands of people take to protest in Yerevan13:12
Turkish, Azerbaijani servicemen continue joint drills in Kars12:45
Georgia-Azerbaijan-Turkey format is important mechanism for multilateral cooperation12:19
Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire - MoD11:56
Azerbaijan creates favorable business and investment environment in industrial zones [PHOTO]11:42
King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev11:20
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev10:59
President of Uzbekistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev10:45
OIC Secretary General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev10:32
Port of Baku enhancing international partnership10:19
Italy Azerbaijan's top trade partner10:00
Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation09:12
Russia halts its natural gas supplies to Finland08:34
Kazakh MPs to take part in sessions of Turkic countries’ PA in Kyrgyzstan08:00
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to start in autumn21 May 23:58
Georgian, German FMs discuss EU membership application21 May 23:19
We won’t lecture, but want to boost India’s strategic autonomy, says French ambassador21 May 22:46
Sweden, Finland ties with PKK elements main problem in NATO bids: Erdogan21 May 22:15
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases top 100 in Europe21 May 21:47
IMF 'corrects' maths, says India to be $5-trillion economy by FY2721 May 21:05
Blinken to travel to Japan from May 21-24 to discuss Ukraine, DPRK - State Department21 May 20:42
Turkey confirms UK lifted embargo on defense exports21 May 20:18
Denmark to open embassy in Georgia21 May 19:51
Iran, India call for strengthening bilateral ties21 May 19:12
Kyrgyz TezJet airlines to increase number of domestic flights21 May 18:43
Tajikistan, China discuss prospects for enhancing co-op21 May 18:19
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to increase21 May 18:00
Head of Azerbaijani State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage holds meeting with ICCROM Director General21 May 17:54
Five+Six? Armenia presumes too much21 May 17:41
Country registers 1 new COVID-19 case, 5 recoveries21 May 17:32
Azerbaijan talks record high cyberattacks during 2020 Second Karabakh War21 May 17:29
Azerbaijani Electronic Security Service names number of virus-infected devices21 May 17:13
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of its parliamentary committees in Shusha21 May 17:06
Azerbaijani working group holds meeting on MoD's communication strategy21 May 17:00
US President Biden's congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev yet another expression of attention to Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani MPs21 May 16:43
Azerbaijan names main cyberattacks in its internet segment21 May 16:25
Azerbaijan to place ATA Bank's property for auction21 May 16:07
Azerbaijan donated COVID-19 vaccines to four countries21 May 15:41
SOCAR to boost maximum production potential of Umid-1 platform21 May 15:24
Azerbaijan detains 6 citizens for attempting to illegally cross state border with Georgia21 May 15:02
Azerbaijan's Aghdam-Fuzuli highway construction continues [PHOTO]21 May 14:47
Azerbaijan plans to start fish hatcheries in liberated territories21 May 14:29
Azerbaijan's ministry talks weapons and ammunition detection [VIDEO]21 May 14:10
Russian DIS Group names trends to determine dev't of digital transformation of Azerbaijani business21 May 13:52
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with rector of Turin Polytechnic University [PHOTO]21 May 13:34
Statement of US Ambassador to Armenia encourages revival of armed clashes in S.Caucasus – US expert21 May 13:17
Azerbaijani, Serbian FMs hold meeting21 May 13:00
Azerbaijan's Shusha to host international conference on 'Economics of Culture: Development Impulses from Shusha'21 May 12:41
Azerbaijani Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire21 May 12:25
Azerbaijani army continues to transfer weapons and military equipment into summer operation mode [VIDEO]21 May 12:08
Azerbaijani deputy FM makes working visit to Sweden [PHOTO]21 May 11:49
To hone skills, Azerbaijani servicemen join Efes-2022 int'l drills in Turkey21 May 11:31
Azerbaijan - our gateway to Caucasus, says Izmir Chamber of Commerce21 May 11:13
Police seize weapons, ammunitions abandoned in Shusha by Armenians21 May 11:00
Azerbaijan eyes export of “green” energy - minister21 May 10:53
Azerbaijan, Lithuania discuss ways of practical implementation of signed deals21 May 10:35
Azerbaijan, UAE talk enhancing co-op in renewables - minister21 May 10:19
Azerbaijani delegations for negotiating peace treaty, border delimitation with Armenia ready [PHOTO]21 May 10:00
Kazakhstan to reform its National Security Committee21 May 08:43
UK retail sales jump unexpectedly in April21 May 08:00
Britain launches free trade deal talks with Mexico20 May 23:16
Biden announces new weapons package for Ukraine20 May 22:53
Silk Way West Airlines further expands its global network in US20 May 22:14
Kyrgyzstan establishes Investment Council20 May 21:49
Iran launches new satellite20 May 21:18
U.S. President Biden sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev20 May 21:00
Charter flights between Turkmenistan and Russia continue20 May 20:55
Zhaparov, Mirziyoyev discuss Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations20 May 20:16
Biden, South Korea's Yoon to meet amid worries about North Korea20 May 19:53
Chinese mainland reports 176 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases20 May 19:20
NASA, Boeing launch uncrewed test flight to space station20 May 18:54
Statement by US Ambassador to Armenia - instigatory, says Russian analyst20 May 18:30
Oil falls on uncertainty over fuel demand recovery20 May 18:19
TRACECA reveals deadline for completion of research project20 May 18:12
TRACECA corridor's development crucial for Azerbaijani carriers - ABADA20 May 18:07
Azerbaijan approves composition of Supervisory Board of Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives20 May 18:00
Azerbaijan’s energy export prowess: In search of augmentation role20 May 17:55
Azerbaijan's Central Bank puts up notes for auction20 May 17:46
Turkish minister visits souvenir factory in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil [PHOTO]20 May 17:39
Azerbaijan to put up ATMs of several local banks for auction20 May 17:21
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens20 May 17:11
Azerbaijan confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries20 May 17:09
Baku prepared for cooperation with Yerevan to bolster regional peace, security - minister [PHOTO]20 May 17:05
Hopes remain low as Azerbaijan, Armenia readying for third meeting in Brussels20 May 16:55
Turkish companies in Karabakh restoration conducive to reintegration of economic ties20 May 16:43