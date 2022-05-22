Turkey confirms 1,264 daily COVID-19 cases

22 May 2022 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkey reported 1,264 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 3, while 1,219 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 138,386 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

