Silk Way West Airlines further expands its global network in US

20 May 2022 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Silk Way West Airlines expands its US network by adding regular services to and from Dallas Fort Worth, the second major freight hub in the country to be served by scheduled services alongside Chicago O’Hare . In addition to the Dallas and Chicago routes, Silk Way West Airlines operates charter flights to Rockford Illinois, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky and Rickenbacker airports.

Silk Way West Airlines has chosen Dallas, one of the key gateway locations in the US, as an additional hub facility. Conveniently located along several major highways, Dallas is ideally positioned to allow the airline to meet strong demand from consumer goods, high-tech and oil and gas cargo for inbound and outbound transportation. This major city is a strategic distribution center for the region, making it the perfect base for Silk Way West Airlines to serve US freight traffic.

Commenting on the new service, President of Silk Way West Airlines Wolfgang Meier said: “Silk Way West Airlines continues to build on our recent competitive success and favorable market conditions by creating more options for direct freight services between North America, Asia and Europe, allowing our valued customers greater flexibility in scheduling and efficiently transporting their freight across the globe. In addition to adding services to the US, we are also expanding our wider global network to include new destinations such as Hanoi and Bangkok in Asia and East Midlands in Europe.”

Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates around 350 monthly flights across the globe via its fleet of 12 dedicated Boeing 747-8F and 747-400F aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. On April 28, 2021, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet expansion agreement with Boeing for the purchase of five state-of-the-art 777 Freighters. The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 420,000 tons, while its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and North and South America. South Korea’s Incheon Airport honored Silk Way West Airlines with the prestigious ‘Cargo Airline of the Year 2020’ award.

