Chinese mainland reports 176 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

20 May 2022 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 176 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 88 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Beijing and 20 in Sichuan.

Shanghai also reported 770 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Thursday, out of a total of 939 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 309 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, there were 4,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

No new death was reported on Thursday, according to the commission.

