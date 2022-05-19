Turkey organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan

19 May 2022 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkey organizes another charter flight from Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

A special flight on the Istanbul-Turkmenbashi-Istanbul route of Turkish Airlines is scheduled for May 27.

Furthermore, the last flight from Turkmenistan to Turkey was made on May 16.

Meanwhile, like Turkey, Turkmenistan organizes charter flights to the Turkmenabad International Airport several times a month from countries such as Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, and the EU countries, to return its citizens to their homeland.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries of the world were discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

