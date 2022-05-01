By Trend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson have discussed the situation on the battlefield and in the besieged city of Mariupol, Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“I keep in touch with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Spoke about the situation on the battlefield and in the blocked Mariupol. Discussed defensive support for Ukraine and the necessary diplomatic efforts to achieve peace,” Zelensky wrote.

---