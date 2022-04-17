By Trend

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong held discussions on Friday on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in South China Sea. Modi made a phone call to Trong and held deliberations over a wide range of issues, said an official news release, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

The two leaders agreed to enhance the defence partnership between the two countries and PM Modi also requested for greater facilitation of market access for India’s pharma and agricultural products in Vietnam.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was established during Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016. PM Modi reiterated Vietnam’s importance as an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy (AEP) and Indo-Pacific vision, and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral ties, besides working on the expeditious progress of the existing initiatives. The two leaders complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam, which is being celebrated this year.

Highlighting the historical and civilisational links between the two countries, Modi expressed happiness over India’s involvement in the restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam.

