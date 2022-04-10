By Trend

Kazakh and Georgian business sectors have signed a number of export contracts in the total amount of $11.2 million during the joint business forum, Trend reports via Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union.

Georgian - Kazakh business forum was held in Georgia's Tbilisi from April 6 through April 8, 2022.

About 30 Kazakh and more than 100 Georgian companies participated in the forum. The members of the delegation held B2B meetings with the representatives of the Georgian business sector.

The forum aimed at deepening economic and trade relations between Kazakhstan and Georgia by establishing new partnerships. Kazakh Trade and Economic Mission to Georgia is organized by the Kazakh Center for Trade Policy Development (QazTrade), and supported by Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz